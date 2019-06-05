KBM Announces Changes to Crew Chief Lineup

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today changes to the organization's crew chief lineup that will take effect beginning with Friday's NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Marcus Richmond will move over to guide the No. 46 team for its next two events; at Iowa Speedway with Riley Herbst and at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with Chandler Smith. Wes Ward, shop foreman at KBM, will serve as the interim crew chief for Todd Gilliland this week at Texas and Michael Shelton, who previously served as the crew chief for the No. 46 team's limited schedule this season, will serve as interim crew chief for Gilliland at Gateway and Iowa.

