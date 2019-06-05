On Point Motorsports and Brennan Poole Look to Mow Them Down with Bad Boy Mowers in Texas

On Point Motorsports is proud to welcome back Bad Boy Mowers as Primary Sponsor on their No. 30 Toyota Tundra for this weekend’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event at Texas Motor Speedway. For the fourth time this season, Brennan Poole will pilot the No. 30 Bad Boy Mowers Toyota Tundra in the running of the SpeedyCash.com 400 on Friday night at the Fort Worth, Texas track.

“Bill and everyone at Bad Boy Mowers have been a great partner for us this season and we truly appreciate their continued support,” stated Poole. “We have one of their new Renegade mowers at the shop and never before have I seen guys be so anxious to mow the lawn – it is a Bad Boy for sure. We are coming off a great run in Charlotte as we continue to grow as a team and make our trucks better. I continue to gel even further with these guys and look forward to another strong outing on Friday night.”

Poole is coming off a NGOTS career-best finish of second at Charlotte Motor Speedway a few weeks ago as he chased down eventual winner Kyle Busch in the closing laps. Despite missing one race earlier this season, the Texas native sits 13 th in the driver’s overall points standings heading into Texas. Brennan finished ninth in the series first visit to Texas Motor Speedway in April and looks to improve on that.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Brennan Poole and the entire On Point Motorsports team,” stated Bill Hurst of Bad Boy Mowers. “It was impressive to see them continue to run strong and contend for the win last time out in Charlotte. We look forward to watching them fly our colors again this weekend in Texas.”

The running of the SpeedyCash.com 400 will be Friday June 7 th and can be seen LIVE on FS1 at 9:00 pm ET and heard nationally on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Satellite NASCAR.