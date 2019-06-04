Railblaza to Partner with Ankrum at Texas Motor Speedway

DGR-Crosley announced today that RAILBLAZA has partnered with Tyler Ankrum for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas) on Friday. RAILBLAZA, an outdoor mounting system company, will be the primary sponsor on Ankrum’s No. 17 Toyota Tundra as he competes in the SpeedyCash.com 400.

This weekend will mark the first time that the New Zealand based company has entered the NASCAR scene as a primary sponsor. They will jump on board for Ankrum’s fifth Gander Trucks race of the season after missing the first three races due to age restrictions.

“I’m really excited to be carrying the RAILBLAZA colors at Texas this weekend,” said Ankrum. “It’s a special weekend for me altogether but being able to welcome a company like RAILBLAZA into the sport is really awesome. Being an outdoors guy, the partnership makes perfect sense. Hopefully, we will put on an exciting race and get our RAILBLAZA Tundra a good finish.”

The 18-year-old San Bernardino, Calif. native has one previous start at the 1.5-mile track in Texas where he earned a career-best finish of sixth-place. Ankrum has two other 1.5-mile starts this season where he earned an 11th-place finish at Kansas Speedway and finished 27th at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway when a late-race incident took him out of contention. Ankrum sits 16th in driver point standings after missing the first three races of the season.

Not only will Ankrum be racing at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, he will also be receiving his high school diploma before climbing in for 250 miles of racing. Ankrum is part of the 2019 Mooresville High School graduating class but will miss the formal ceremony to be at the race track. In honor of his accomplishment, Texas Motor Speedway will hold a brief ceremony before pre-race driver introductions. The pre-race ceremony and SpeedyCash.com 400 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 8:00 p.m., ET.

DGR Crosley PR