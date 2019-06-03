ClickAndBuyGuns.com Partners with Patriot and NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd

Officials at Spencer Boyd Racing announced a new partnership today with ClickAndBuyGuns.com. The recently launched marketplace is a quick and efficient solution to online buying from a selection of thousands of firearms, ammunition, optics, parts and accessories.



“I love my country and the freedoms we have,” comments Spencer Boyd. “I enjoy hunting in the off-season and target shooting whenever I can. ClickAndBuyGuns.com is my new place to spend time dreaming about what I want to shoot next and accessorize my current arsenal. I’m looking forward to kicking off this great partnership in the great state of Texas this week.”



ClickAndBuyGuns.com offers competitive prices and fast shipping. All products are new and come with the manufacturer’s warranty. Products from featured brands like Glock, Browning, Bushnell, Magpul, Remington, and many more can be found in just a few clicks.



“Who better to partner with than the most patriotic driver in NASCAR,” asks Marketing Director Josh Martinez. “The demographics of NASCAR fans match our target audience so it is truly a great match to help market the launch our website.”



Driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports, Spencer Boyd, will boast his new partner’s logos on an appropriately red, white, and blue paint scheme this Friday night in Ft. Worth. “We had a solid run as a team last time we were in No Limits, TX and it's Young’s Motorsports home track, so we want to improve from last time out and do our new partner proud,” says Boyd.



The SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday June 7, 2019 will mark ClickAndBuyGuns.com first appearance in NASCAR.

Spencer Boyd Racing PR