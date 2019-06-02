Josh White partners with Mission 22 to join war against Veteran suicide!

White, former Marine, former NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver, is looking to come back to NASCAR and race for a cause.

He is energetic and passionate about Veterans with PTSD, depression, and reducing the Veteran suicide rate. He is securing sponsors for his NASCAR ride, but is looking for more, which would help his mission in waging war against Veteran suicide.

He has over the weeks encouraged Veterans, if they have had issues to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. So it would make perfect sense to partner with Mission 22.

Mission 22 is a non-profit who combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. Every day, more than twenty veterans are lost to suicide. Mission 22 wants to bring that number to zero. It does this with three main programs; veteran treatment programs, memorials and national awareness. Mission 22 provides treatment programs to veterans for Post-Traumatic Stress, and other issues they might be facing. It organizes events and builds memorials to create social impact and awareness for these issues. Mission 22 also has an Ambassador volunteer program for people to get involved as well. Ambassadors educate the public on veteran issues, help get veterans into Mission 22 treatment programs and create resources in their communities. Through these three programs, it enables a push for the betterment of our nation's heroes and stands united in the war against veteran suicide.

"I am very excited to be a part of this organization, I want to help other Veterans, so this is an honor to be a part of an organization this influential. I think with my fanbase and my racing career, we have the potential to be very powerful with reducing the Veteran suicide rate. To save a Veterans life, is a success, a battle won. I would hope someone would do the same for me. Mission 22 also has FREE treatment programs for Veterans and has partnered with other organizations to help Veterans and their families. This organization has such a powerful message, and I agree with all of it. Mission 22, all the way!" Josh said.

To learn more information, for Mission 22 visit www.Mission22.com and for Josh White, visit www.fightingmarine.com

Josh white is looking to get on track, as he is United with Mission 22 in the war against Veteran suicide! You can follow him on Facebook and Twitter @Fightingmarine

Josh White Racing PR