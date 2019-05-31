Partners rally together to send JJL Motorsports to Iowa

An innovative idea has paid off for JJL Motorsports and driver Jesse Little that will propel them to competing in the upcoming NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) race at Iowa Speedway.



With a huge marketing push from Skuttle Tight, a Willmar, Minn.-based manufacturer that offers two insulted attic access system that are easy to install, nearly 30 companies have pledged their support to join JJL Motorsports as an associate marketing partner for the upcoming M&M's 200 presented Casey's General Store at the 0.875-mile short track on June 15.



In addition to Sku ttle Tight, the No. 97 Ford F-150 will adorn the logos of BAM, BJ Electric, BK Plumbing, CDS, Fenstra Insurance, Fireside Hearth & Home, Floor To Ceiling, General Mailing, Hair Spys, Iowa Speedway, Johns Machine, KRA Speedway, Lakeland Broadcast, Luminaries LTD, Miller Sanitation, MKCH, Perkins Lumber, Print Masters, Project Build, Quick Signs, Quality Title, Ramaker, Ruffs Wings, Rule Tire & Auto, Thermoseal, Thurston Inc., Tony Iams Trucking, TPI Hospitality, Uncommon and Willmar Forklift.



"The overwhelming support for Iowa is so much appreciated," said driver Jesse Little.



"Skuttle Tight has been a great partner of ours and for them to take the initiative and help drum up additional support so we can race Iowa and we're hopeful in the coming weeks we can get more support for Gateway too. The effort by everyone though is just very humbling for our small race team.



"We have a lot to be excited about heading to Iowa it's a track that I enjoy competing at, so I'm eager to get out there and bring everyone a good finish."



To help kick off the partnership, Little and his No. 97 JJL Motorsports F-150 will appear at Ruff's Wings and Sports Bar (2100 US-12, Willmar, MN 56201) on June 11 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with an official meet and greet with Little and members of his team.



The event is open to the public and local media are encouraged to attend.



In addition Parker FiberNet, Visit Kingsport, Grindstaff Rub, PFC Brakes, Penske Shocks and Dkota Investments will be showcased in Little's 28th career start.



Before Iowa Speedway, JJL Motorsports will have an updated inventory of items on their official online store which will include a new tee-shirt design available in several different sizes.



Be sure to stay tuned to JJL Motorsports and Jesse Little's social media platforms where an upcoming contest will allow you the opportunity to win a pair of Skuttle Tight-themed cornhole boards for your summer extravaganza.



