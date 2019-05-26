Fans Can Win a Destiny S.M.A.R.T Series Home, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado & $10,000 if Brett Moffitt Wins NASCAR’s “Triple Truck Challenge”

Lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a Destiny Homes S.M.A.R.T. Series home, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000 if NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series reigning champion Brett Moffitt can win all three events in NASCAR’s “Triple Truck Challenge.” The Destiny Homes S.M.A.R.T Series Dream Home Giveaway presented by Iowa Realty kicks off Thursday, May 23 and runs through Friday, June 21, 2019.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes at www.SMARTSeriesHomeGiveaway. com. If Moffitt wins all three races, the grand prize will be the S.M.A.R.T. Series home from Destiny Homes for one fan. Another lucky fan will be drawn to win the Chevy Silverado, valued over $50,000. A third fan can win the $10,000 cash prize.

Even if Moffitt does not win all three races, the Silverado will be given away if Moffitt wins at Iowa and Gateway. The $10,000 cash prize will be awarded if Moffitt only wins at Gateway. The Triple Truck Challenge races are Texas Motor Speedway on June 7, Iowa Speedway on June 15 and World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on June 22.

“For the last couple years our company has diligently been searching and implementing land acquisition and residential construction models in attempt to assist with the Essential Housing demand in central Iowa,” said Dan Sparks, president of Destiny Homes.

“In addition, being long time race fans, we have always looked for a way to support local talent whom excels in racing. In the past, we have supported Brett Moffitt and feel that in some way we were part of his astonishing year in 2018 winning the championship. We cannot think of a better way to support Brett and serve the need of Essential Housing for one lucky fan in Central Iowa than with our S.M.A.R.T. Series brand.”

Since last year, Moffitt has accumulated one win (Iowa), two top-five (Texas and Iowa), two top-10 finishes and led 127 laps combined at Texas, Iowa and Gateway.

“We are really thankful for what Gander Outdoors is doing for the series with the Triple Truck Challenge, and I am just as excited to have our sponsors at Destiny Homes and Iowa Realty offer fans the chance to win a $250,000 home, a brand new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000,” Moffitt said. “For us to have the opportunity to win $500,000 and share that excitement with a fan if we can win all three races, is really neat. Thank you to Destiny Homes and Iowa Realty for making this happen. Hopefully we can win at Texas, Iowa and Gateway and give our fans a new home, a Silverado and cash!”

GMS Racing PR