ThorSport Racing Event Recap | Texas Motor Speedway I

Texas Race Information:
Started: 7th
Stage 1: 9th
Stage 2: 12th
Finished: 3rd
Laps: 147/147
Laps Led: 7
Status: Running
Driver Points: 4th
Owner Points: 6th
JOHNNY SAUTER EARNS HARD-FOUGHT TOP-THREE FINISH AT TEXAS
"It was an eventful night with our Tenda Ford F-150. I can't thank the guys at ThorSport enough for working their tails off. It was a hard-fought third-place finish. We battled for track position and then at the end we decided to get four tires and forgo track position. I don't think I've ever had that kind of night where you just felt like nothing you were doing was right and ended up finishing third."
2019 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 721/772
Laps Led: 28
Wins: 0
Poles: 0
Top-five Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 4
Average start: 11.0
Average finish: 9.0
Texas Race Information:
Started: 12th
Stage 1: 12th
Stage 2: 2nd
Finished: 5th
Laps: 147/147
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 6th
Owner Points: 8th
MATT CRAFTON GRABS HIS 16TH CONSECUTIVE TOP-10 FINISH AT TEXAS
"We were off. We still need to be better on the short run and have better short run speed that we didn't have tonight. In the end it wasn't a bad day for our Flex Seal / Menards Ford F-150 and ThorSport as a group."
2019 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 772/772
Laps Led: 4
Wins: 0
Poles: 0
Top-five Finishes: 3
Top-10 Finishes: 4
Average start: 11.6
Average finish: 7.0
Texas Race Information:
Started: 1st
Stage 1: 1st
Stage 2: 7th
Finished: 4th
Laps: 147/147
Laps Led: 8
Status: Running
Driver Points: 2nd
Owner Points: 4th
TOP-FIVE FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT TEXAS
"Overall a solid night. We had good speed, and good drivability. We lost track position after Stage 1, but we were able to get it back, just never could get back to that front row. Honestly, I think if we could have restarted on the front row we would have been hard to beat. You had to go for it on every one of those restarts to try and get track position, and it seems like someone would run into me, or I'd get loose. All three of those last restarts I had to save it. Overall, fourth is a solid night for us. We won a stage, and got that much needed playoff point, which will help us later on down the road."
2019 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 771/772
Laps Led: 14
Wins: 0
Poles: 1
Top-five Finishes: 3
Top-10 Finishes: 4
Average start: 6.8
Average finish: 5.4
Texas Race Information:
Started: 8th
Stage 1 Finish: 2nd
Stage 2 Finish: 3rd
Finished: 10th
Laps: 147/147
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 3rd
Owner Points: 5th
TOUGH END OF THE NIGHT AT TEXAS FOR BEN RHODES
"Tough night for our Carolina Nut team. We had a top five going for sure and were battling with four trucks for the lead. The opportunity for the win was there. I am thankful for that but still upset with how competitors were racing. Without contact from other trucks we would have a lot of better finishes so far this season. The positives though are that we have contended for wins many times so far this season. Thank you to ThorSport Racing, The Carolina Nut Company, and Ford Performance!"
2019 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 750/772
Laps Led: 32
Wins: 0
Poles: 0
Top-five Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 3
Average start: 14.2
Average finish: 11.2
ThorSport PR