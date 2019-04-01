ThorSport Racing Event Recap | Texas Motor Speedway I

Texas Race Information:

Started: 7th

Stage 1: 9th

Stage 2: 12th

Finished: 3rd

Laps: 147/147

Laps Led: 7

Status: Running

Driver Points: 4th

Owner Points: 6th

JOHNNY SAUTER EARNS HARD-FOUGHT TOP-THREE FINISH AT TEXAS

"It was an eventful night with our Tenda Ford F-150. I can't thank the guys at ThorSport enough for working their tails off. It was a hard-fought third-place finish. We battled for track position and then at the end we decided to get four tires and forgo track position. I don't think I've ever had that kind of night where you just felt like nothing you were doing was right and ended up finishing third."

2019 Stats:

Starts: 5

Laps Completed: 721/772

Laps Led: 28

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-five Finishes: 2

Top-10 Finishes: 4

Average start: 11.0

Average finish: 9.0





Texas Race Information:

Started: 12th

Stage 1: 12th

Stage 2: 2nd

Finished: 5th

Laps: 147/147

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 6th

Owner Points: 8th

MATT CRAFTON GRABS HIS 16TH CONSECUTIVE TOP-10 FINISH AT TEXAS

"We were off. We still need to be better on the short run and have better short run speed that we didn't have tonight. In the end it wasn't a bad day for our Flex Seal / Menards Ford F-150 and ThorSport as a group."

2019 Stats:

Starts: 5

Laps Completed: 772/772

Laps Led: 4

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-five Finishes: 3

Top-10 Finishes: 4

Average start: 11.6

Average finish: 7.0

Texas Race Information:

Started: 1st

Stage 1: 1st

Stage 2: 7th

Finished: 4th

Laps: 147/147

Laps Led: 8

Status: Running

Driver Points: 2nd

Owner Points: 4th

TOP-FIVE FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT TEXAS

"Overall a solid night. We had good speed, and good drivability. We lost track position after Stage 1, but we were able to get it back, just never could get back to that front row. Honestly, I think if we could have restarted on the front row we would have been hard to beat. You had to go for it on every one of those restarts to try and get track position, and it seems like someone would run into me, or I'd get loose. All three of those last restarts I had to save it. Overall, fourth is a solid night for us. We won a stage, and got that much needed playoff point, which will help us later on down the road."

2019 Stats:

Starts: 5

Laps Completed: 771/772

Laps Led: 14

Wins: 0

Poles: 1

Top-five Finishes: 3

Top-10 Finishes: 4

Average start: 6.8

Average finish: 5.4





Texas Race Information:

Started: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 2nd

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd

Finished: 10th

Laps: 147/147

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 3rd

Owner Points: 5th

TOUGH END OF THE NIGHT AT TEXAS FOR BEN RHODES

"Tough night for our Carolina Nut team. We had a top five going for sure and were battling with four trucks for the lead. The opportunity for the win was there. I am thankful for that but still upset with how competitors were racing. Without contact from other trucks we would have a lot of better finishes so far this season. The positives though are that we have contended for wins many times so far this season. Thank you to ThorSport Racing, The Carolina Nut Company, and Ford Performance!"

2019 Stats:

Starts: 5

Laps Completed: 750/772

Laps Led: 32

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-five Finishes: 2

Top-10 Finishes: 3

Average start: 14.2

Average finish: 11.2