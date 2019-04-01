Todd Gilliland and No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Team Rebound After Early Incident at Texas

Todd Gilliland rebounded to finish 14th at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Toyota Tundra after he was squeezed into the outside wall in the early laps of the race by another competitor. The 4 team made repairs across several pit stops, making sure the machine was drivable for the 18-year-old. Gilliland persevered, making his way back to the lead lap and ultimately finishing in the 14th position.

Stage One Recap:

During two rounds of single-vehicle qualifying, Gilliland earned the 16 th starting spot.

On lap 4, another vehicle made contact with the No. 4 Tundra, squeezing Gilliland against the outside wall and sending him spinning through the infield grass.

The JBL/SiriusXM Tundra sustained damage to the right rear and deck lid, but the team was able to make repairs over six quick pit stops and the teenager was able to continue.

Once pit stops cycled through at the end of the stage, Gilliland was scored in the 22nd position on the lead lap.

Stage Two Recap:

After starting the second stage in 22 nd , Gilliland wasted no time and was soon up to the 16 th position.

He reported his Tundra was pretty good in Turns 1 & 2, but that he needed a little more right rear grip, so crew chief Marcus Richmond went to work to improve the handling.

Gilliland continued to hold his own in the top-20 while the team worked on his No. 4 machine.

Stage Three Recap:

Gilliland began the final stage in the 18 th position.

On the final pit stop with 38 laps to go, Richmond made the call for four tires and a track bar adjustment and Gilliland received the free pass back to the lead lap. The teenager kept his nose clean for the remainder of the race and earned the 14th finishing position in his battered Tundra.

KBM PR