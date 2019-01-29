Textron Aviation Returns to KBM for Five Races with Owner-Driver Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that owner-driver Kyle Busch will pilot the No. 51 Toyota Tundra in five NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) events in 2019. Busch's Toyota will carry primary sponsorship from Textron Aviation Inc., the leader in general and business aviation that provides its customers with the most versatile and comprehensive product portfolio in the world. KBM will promote Textron Aviation's Cessna and Beechcraft brands.

Busch enters the 2019 season with 51 Truck Series victories, tying for the most in series history and with 194 all-time combined NASCAR national series wins he ranks second to NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (200). The Las Vegas native has been victorious in a remarkable 35.2 percent (51/145) of his Truck Series starts since debuting in NASCAR's third division in 2001 and has finished first or second 53.1 percent (77/145) of the time. With his win last year at Las Vegas, he now has a victory at every active track that he's competed at in the NGOTS.

'Rowdy' collected two wins and four top-five finishes across five Truck Series starts in 2018 and has taken Textron Aviation's brands to victory lane four times in 10 starts since the partnership began in 2017.

"I'm thankful to Textron Aviation and the Cessna and Beechcraft brands for coming aboard the No. 51 Tundra for five races again this season," Busch said. "We've been able to celebrate with them in victory lane twice in each of the first two seasons of the sponsorship so we'll see if we can top that number this year and if so, we'll be starting it off with a historic one.

"The Truck Series is always a lot of fun for me as a driver. And as an owner, it gives me the opportunity to work alongside the young drivers that we have at KBM to get a better understanding of what they are experiencing. From year to year rule changes affect the handling of the trucks. By continuing to be an active driver in the Truck Series I'm able to provide better feedback to our young drivers not only on the weekends I'm racing, but on the weekends when I'm coaching from atop the pit box as well."

Busch will make his 2019 Truck Series debut Saturday, Feb. 23 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and will also race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway March 1, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway March 23, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth March 29 and finish out his NGOTS schedule May 17 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Announcements for the rest of the driver lineup that will share driving duties behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra with Busch are forthcoming.

KBM PR