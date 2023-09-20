Rev Up Your Engines: Hutch Games Teams Up with NASCAR to Unleash a New Standalone Mobile Game

Hutch, the renowned automotive mobile game developer behind hit titles such as F1 Clash and Top Drives, has announced a new partnership with NASCAR. The partnership will see Hutch develop a new standalone title for mobile, combining the studio's expertise in creating automotive games with NASCAR’s world renowned brand.

NASCAR, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is the sanctioning body for the No.1 form of motorsports in the United States and one of the most recognized motorsports organisations in the world. Offering fans high speed, side-by-side racing with thrilling passing and aggressive strategy, NASCAR has reached a diverse global audience. With millions of fans worldwide and a rich history of high- octane racing, NASCAR is a perfect match for Hutch’s game development pedigree.

Hutch will lead development of the new title in collaboration with NASCAR, working closely to build the ultimate mobile experience for fans around the globe. The new game, due to be fully revealed in due course, will leverage Hutch’s extensive development experience with licensed IPs to bring fans their dream game on mobile.

Peter Stott, Game Director at Hutch says: “The NASCAR brand is an ideal fit for Hutch. Our passion for motorsports and drive to create-genre defining experiences for mobile will enable us to deliver for the many global fans of the sport. That same passion forms the foundation of our relationship with NASCAR, which will fuel our ability to make another hit Hutch title. We’re proud to be able to work with another key automotive licensor, continuing our rich history of partnered game development.”

Nick Rend, Managing Director, Gaming and Esports at NASCAR says: “At NASCAR, our number one priority is engaging our fans and bringing them the best experiences possible whether they’re at the track or in digital spaces where they like to spend time. We want to deliver our fans around the world a unique, immersive mobile gaming experience. Hutch, with its expertise in the automotive genre and track record of creating fun and popular games, is the perfect partner to make this happen.”

NASCAR PR