Cosworth launches sim steering wheel

Cosworth has launched its very first racing product dedicated to sim racing purposes, the CCW MkII Pro Sim wheel, in partnership with SIMTAG, exclusively at the Autosport International Show.

The launch of this sim wheel marks Cosworth’s first foray into the ever-expanding sim racing industry. The CCW MkII Pro Sim is the first product of the partnership which is to deliver exclusive high-end sim racing equipment, with more to follow. The partnership combines Cosworth’s decades of expertise in the motorsport industry with SIMTAG’s experience in creating high-quality sim racing products.

The CCW MkII Pro Sim has been designed exclusively for simulators, around one of Cosworth’s current race steering wheels, the CCW MkII, providing sim racers and racing drivers the visual, tactile and functional accuracy of the real steering wheel, simulating reality to the highest degree, helping to enable the most productive sim training experiences for drivers and teams.

Cosworth will be exhibiting at the Autosport International Show from 12-15 January 2023, with the CCW MkII Pro Sim available to test on the simulator at the stand as well as whole host of products from across the Cosworth Group.

Stefan Balkowiec, Managing Director of Cosworth Electronics said: “This is an historic moment for Cosworth. It’s our very first product sim racing product, utilising our decades of experience in motorsport electronics. We envision this to be a vital aid for drivers, especially those with the need to accurately replicate their real-life race cars for training purposes. It also, for the first time, gives sim racers the opportunity to have a genuine Cosworth wheel with identical functionality to the motorsport version of the CCW MkII at home for use on their favourite sim racing titles which feature real-world cars equipped with Cosworth wheels. We’re really excited to be working with SIMTAG as part of an ongoing partnership to design ever more exciting products for the sim racing space.”

János Zsinor, co‑owner and Sales Manager at SIMTAG says: “We’re very thrilled to be working with Cosworth as part of this partnership to create the CCW MkII Pro Sim wheel. Cosworth is a historic name in the motorsport industry and with their expertise in designing ground-breaking products in motorsport, we’re looking forward to designing even more products for sim racing enthusiasts and racing drivers alike.”