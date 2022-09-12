Pagani Automobili Poised to Unveil New Pagani Utopia Hypercar in Zynga’s CSR Racing 2

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that its subsidiary NaturalMotion is unveiling Pagani Automobili’s new high performance hypercar, the eagerly awaited Pagani Utopia, in CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), its hyper-real mobile drag racing game.

Known for its ultra high-end hypercars, Pagani is an Italian Atelier of made-to-measure hypercars based in Italy’s 'Motor Valley'. Its vehicles are highly valued, with a great deal of interest and supposition for each new hypercar model, including the Huayra Roadster BC that was first revealed in CSR2 in 2019. The Pagani Utopia, which is set to be the successor of the Huayra, carries special significance as it is the third model, after the incredibly sought-after Zonda and the global sensation, Huayra, both designed by Pagani founder Horacio Pagani. The company is set to produce 99 models of the Pagani Utopia, all of which have already been purchased by enthusiasts and collectors and will start being delivered in 2023, creating an exclusive in-game driving experience for CSR2 players.

In CSR2, from September 16 - 23, 2022, players will have the unique opportunity to race the Pagani Utopia, which has been meticulously recreated to match the real car handcrafted for Pagani’s customers. Players can test drive the car in the dealership and participate in the first three races for free. They can then purchase the car to complete the event by winning in-game items to upgrade their car and add it to their collection. The event will feature a total of 40 races on the Route 66 track, where players can also race other supercars on the famed American highway to earn in-game rewards.

“CSR2 gives players the opportunity to race and collect extremely rare cars in-game that are otherwise unobtainable for most car enthusiasts,” said Julian Widdows, Senior Vice President of Racing at NaturalMotion. “The new Pagani Utopia perfectly exemplifies a high-performance vehicle with elegance and design, and CSR2 is proud to be Pagani Automobili’s partner of choice to digitally unveil the Pagani Utopia to the public and to mobile players around the world.”

“We chose to again partner with CSR2 to reveal the Pagani Utopia because the game manifests an incredible attention to design and detail just as Pagani does on each of our vehicles,” said Michael Staskin, CEO of Pagani Automobili America. “The fact that a hypercar like the Pagani Utopia is unveiled to the world in a mobile game is a true testament to the power of the CSR2 gaming community, and we look forward to introducing this amazing vehicle to mobile enthusiasts around the globe.”

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play.