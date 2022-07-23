Extreme E joins forces with the Forza franchise for the series' first Official Gaming Partnership

Extreme E, the sport for purpose electric off-road racing championship, is delighted to announce that Xbox Game Studios’ Turn 10 Studios, creators of the Forza racing franchise, is the series’ Official Gaming Partner.



As Extreme E’s Official Gaming Partner, the Forza franchise has the official license to the Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV and access to the team liveries competing in Extreme E Season 2. Extreme E will showcase Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox consoles at all events, offering game play to race teams, drivers and VIP guests while on-site at races.



Beginning on July 19, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to get behind the wheel of Extreme E’s ODYSSEY 21 for Series 10 of Horizon Mexico, experiencing four weeks of unmissable racing action on the Festival Playlist.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “This partnership between Extreme E and the Forza franchise has brought the Championship to a new platform and audience. It has been great to work together to bring the Extreme E ODYSSSEY 21 e-SUV to Forza Horizon 5 players who are enthusiastic about electric vehicles. We are excited for more people to see what electric vehicles are capable of and showcase the series in a new light.



“Turn 10 and the rest of the team behind the Forza games have worked hard to make this game as authentic and accessible as possible. Being a part of the largest and most comprehensive Horizon game so far is incredible for our Championship, and gives Forza’s audience an opportunity to get behind the wheel of our ODYSSEY 21s and experience the capability of our series first hand. We are excited to collaborate with such a forward-thinking group and look forward to seeing the uplifting impact on both of our communities.”



Players can check back regularly to complete new events and challenges to unlock unique variants of the ODYSSEY 21 which represent each of the ten teams currently competing in the 2022 Extreme E championship and gear up for the off-road trails ahead with Extreme E race suits. Not only that, but players can also look out for new Extreme E themed collectibles, billboards and race dressing as part of Forza Horizon 5’s Evolving World.

Another unique aspect of this update is how each season of the Festival Playlist in Series 10 is inspired by the real-world Extreme E race calendar with new challenges and Seasonal Championships taking drivers to different locations in Mexico every week where they can push the ODYSSEY 21 to its limit in Dirt and Cross Country races.



In the Summer “Island X Prix” season, players will be racing along the east coast by Playa Azul; Autumn brings the “Energy X Prix” to the city of Guanajuato; Winter accelerates the action to the “Copper X Prix” Canyon; and finally, the competition heats up for the Spring finale as competitors race through the “Desert X Prix” Baja in Dunas Blancas.



Launched on 9 November 2021, the latest chapter in the Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 5, is the largest and most comprehensive Horizon game to date.



Players have been getting behind the wheel and experiencing some of the most diverse landscapes ever seen in a Forza Horizon title, including a living desert, a tropical jungle, and a towering snow-capped volcano, all in an authentic and vibrant depiction of Mexico.



Racing through unique, remote landscapes – sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Extreme E travels to locations around the world which have been severely impacted by climate change. At each location, a host of world-class teams compete off-road in electric races with the aim of using sport to highlight some of the biggest environmental issues facing the planet.

Tanner Foust, Neom McLaren Extreme E, said: “It’s great to hear that two forward thinking and innovative groups like Extreme E and Forza are partnering to bring the experience of driving the ODYSSEY to more people around the world. I’ve been an Ambassador and Partner with Forza for more than a decade and am constantly amazed by the driving experiences you can have in the games.



“The capability and speed of the ODYSSEY 21 will be something the Forza fans will absolutely love!”



Paavan Avadhanula, Turn 10 Studios Director of Partnerships, said: “We are very pleased to be the Official Gaming Partner of Extreme E, the leader in off-road electric racing, and have been collaborating to bring unique content to Forza Horizon 5.

“We are always looking for, and excited to bring authentic and compelling new partnerships and experiences to our Forza community, and look forward to seeing how our players engage with these electric vehicles, race suits and championships."

Drive the Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV in Forza Horizon 5 from July 19 and don’t forget to check back on the Festival Playlist every week in Series 10 where you can unlock unique team variants. Get ready to suit up for Extreme E by completing new events in the Festival Playlist and visit the Forzathon Shop every week to unlock the Extreme E race suits.



Forza Horizon 5 can be experienced on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming. For more information, please visit the Forza website.



To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com