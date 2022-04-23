Animoca Brands and Grease Monkey Games partner with Formula DRIFT for upcoming blockchain motorsport game, Torque Drift 2

Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the metaverse, and its subsidiary Grease Monkey Games are thrilled to announce an industry partnership and collaboration with Formula DRIFT in North America and Japan. This partnership will be leveraged in Grease Monkey Games’ new blockchain motorsport game Torque Drift 2. Sign up for early exclusive access to drops and information at torquemotorsport.io.

Torque Drift 2 is the upcoming title in the next generation of motorsports games leveraging blockchain technology, where fully functional and playable NFTs are a core feature used to deliver true digital ownership of game assets to players, including opportunities such as play-to-earn and the trading of items on secondary marketplaces.

The deal announced today takes the long-standing partnership between Grease Monkey Games and Formula DRIFT for the popular motorsport game Torque Drift and extends it into he metaverse. Torque Drift 2 will offer collectible and utility NFTs and engaging virtual experiences that will be integrated into Animoca Brands’ REVV Motorsport ecosystem.

REVV Motorsport is an ecosystem of racing blockchain games by Animoca Brands powered by REVV, the token that serves as the primary currency of utility, purchase, and action for the ecosystem. REVV is designed to enable true digital ownership of game assets, giving players freedom and control over their NFT in-game items across a growing metaverse of racing games, including REVV Racing, MotoGPTM Ignition, Formula E: High Voltage, and now Torque Drift 2.

Official Formula DRIFT NFTs will be available in Torque Drift 2 for players to own, trade, and earn.

Ryan Sage, president of Formula DRIFT, said: “Formula DRIFT has always been an innovator and we constantly strive to integrate new technology. From the creation of our free-to-view livestream, to drone footage of every qualifying and competition run, to our multimedia social media platforms, and more, Formula DRIFT has set the standard for international motorsports series. That’s why we’re really excited to partner with Animoca Brands on Torque Drift 2 for both the gaming side and the new NFT aspect, which opens up some really interesting opportunities for the sport and fans alike.”

Arran Potter, the founder and managing director of Grease Monkey Games, commented: “We’re excited to bring Formula DRIFT into the open metaverse and continue to deliver the ultimate Formula DRIFT game experience to our users. With Torque Drift 2 being the official and only blockchain game of Formula DRIFT, players can expect a comprehensive and immersive Formula DRIFT experience that has never been seen before."

Catch the worldwide premier of the Torque Drift 2 reveal trailer during the live broadcast of Formula DRIFT, round 2, on 7 May 2022.