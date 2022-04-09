GridRival, the most in-depth fantasy motorsports manager game on the planet, has announced it has registered its 180,000th user in March, 2022, just one year since the platform went live in 2021. GridRival’s mobile app, which uniquely offers fantasy leagues based on Formula 1 and MotoGP race results, with more series to be added throughout the year ahead, also enjoyed significant audience growth in March, 2022, seeing its total registered user base grow by over 50%, helping push through the 180,000 mark..
“GridRival exists to make motorsport fans’ favorite series more exciting, more engaging and more social, and our audience growth demonstrates that there is a real appetite among the motorsport community for the gaming product we have created,” commented GridRival Founder and CEO Ross Fruin. “Our ever-increasing registration numbers are a strong indicator that we have created a community that caters to motorsports fans, an audience which we believe had been poorly served by fantasy games before GridRival, and by sports betting operators overall. We are delighted to be exceeding our projected user figures and are on target to achieve our mission of becoming the number one fantasy gaming destination of choice for motorsports fans around the world.”
GridRival, which Fruin launched in 2021, has gained popularity with motorsport fans due to its combination of fantasy leagues, detailed performance data, in-depth research tools and social features.
“Our purpose-built platform allows users to make informed choices on team selection, while offering a simple and clean interface for social engagement,” continued Fruin. “Our ultimate goal is to make motorsports more exciting, and in future we will provide both fantasy and real-money offerings across multiple race series.”
World’s Only Multi-Series Fantasy Motorsports Gaming Platform Records More Than 50% User Growth in March, 2022 Alone
GridRival, the most in-depth fantasy motorsports manager game on the planet, has announced it has registered its 180,000th user in March, 2022, just one year since the platform went live in 2021. GridRival’s mobile app, which uniquely offers fantasy leagues based on Formula 1 and MotoGP race results, with more series to be added throughout the year ahead, also enjoyed significant audience growth in March, 2022, seeing its total registered user base grow by over 50%, helping push through the 180,000 mark..
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Juan Pablo Montoya: Haas will benefit because of the Ferrari engine
- UNITING FOR UKRAINE: Friday’s Highlights Included An Incredible $1.76 Million-Dollar Charity Moment With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis And Big Sales On The Auction Block
- SKI Autosports enters SRO America with Ferrari and Pilgrim
- Record Television Viewership Starts Formula 1 Season on ESPN
- 65th Anniversary Laguna Legends: 1960s