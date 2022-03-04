General Tire eShort Course Triple Crown on iRacing Airs Friday on CBS Sports Network

The General Tire eShort Course Triple Crown, Jim Beaver eSports’ premier three-race series of off-road iRacing events, continues with its annual Pro 2 race, this time heading to the streets of Detroit Belle Isle. The action will make its US television debut on Friday, March 4 at 8PM PT/11PM ET on the CBS Sports Network, with encore airings set for March 5 at 8AM ET and March 9 at 10:30AM ET.
The Pro 2-only round of the eShort Course Triple Crown has always been unique for its placement on a road course, first competing on WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2020 and taking on Lime Rock Park last year. Jim Beaver eSports member and former iRacing World of Outlaws Late Model Pro Series driver Brandyn Proudfoot has been the dominant driver in the format, winning both of those races as well as a standalone event on the streets of Long Beach at the end of 2020.