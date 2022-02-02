Inaugural INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge Set for Feb. 9

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) and INDYCAR announced today that the INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge will take place Wednesday, Feb. 9, with the first official esports event between the two parties including many NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars.

Among the drivers expected to compete are reigning champion Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, four-time Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske and more.

Fans can tune in to watch the full race day at the INDYCAR YouTube channel, starting with the pre-show at 6 p.m. (ET). The green flag for both heats and the race will drop at 6:30 p.m., with the race conclusion and interviews to take place thereafter at approximately 7:15 p.m. NBC Sports’ INDYCAR host and pit reporter Kevin Lee will be the host.

“The 2022 INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge is our first foray into the world of esports with our new partners, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this competition to the fans,” said George Holmquist, Motorsport Games vice president of marketing. “Viewers can expect the same world-class experience as our other esports events, such as the highly renowned Le Mans Virtual Series, to be carried over into this new series. We cannot wait to continue producing live esports events with INDYCAR in the future, all leading up to our first game in 2023.”

This event is part of an exclusive agreement reached in July 2021 between INDYCAR and Motorsport Games, a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. The partnership will produce a virtual series and an INDYCAR video game expected to launch in 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

“INDYCAR fans are a passionate, global audience hungry for quality motorsports gaming content,” said SJ Luedtke, INDYCAR vice president of marketing. “With our partners at Motorsport Games, we are now able to bring those same fans a premier virtual esports experience while also cultivating a new base of INDYCAR supporters and followers. We cannot wait for everyone to see the first-ever INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge this year, and we are thrilled to keep producing these events in the many years to follow.”

Racing will take place on the rFactor 2 PC platform. The track will be announced the day of the race, to keep drivers guessing and add a fun element of mystery to the competition. The format for each heat and the race:

Heat 1 10-minute duration Random draw starting grid Points will be awarded

Heat 2 10-minute duration Starting grid order to be the reverse of Heat 1 Points will be awarded

Race 20-minute duration Starting grid order to be determined by points position after both heats Double points will be awarded



The top three finishers will receive donations to a charity of their choice, with first place winning $10,000, second place $8,000, third place $5,000 and an entrant lottery of $2,500.

rFactor 2 players will soon be able to participate in official INDYCAR events through the game's competition system, which has recently undergone a UI overhaul. Further details will be announced at a later date.

In July 2021, Motorsport Games and INDYCAR entered into an exclusive partnership to create and distribute INDYCAR video games, with the first set to be released in 2023. The companies will jointly create a brand-new franchise that has been eagerly anticipated by racing and gaming fans alike. After nearly two decades without a gaming title, the premier North American open-wheel racing series will be back in people’s homes to play at any time.

To watch all the action, please visit: Traxion.GG Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

IndyCar PR