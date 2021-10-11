EVENT INFO: 37th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Daily Times And Information

What: 37th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

When: December 27, 2021 - January 1, 2022

Where: Tulsa Expo Raceway – quarter-mile clay oval inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa's Expo Square

Entry Info:

Discounted Early Entry ($100 per class entered): September 21, 2021 – December 1, 2021

Late Entry ($125 per class entered): December 2, 2021 – December 15, 2021

At Race Entry ($125 per class entered): December 27, 2021

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes . For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

In the Grandstands

All persons and bags are subject to search by Expo Square security. Small bags and purses are allowed. Small seat cushions (without backs) can be brought it along with blankets. Cushions and Blankets cannot be taped to the grandstands. Expo Staff will remove them.

Expo Square does not allow the following into the Grandstands:

Outside food and drink

Stadium Seats

Weapons of any kind

Coolers

Large Bags or Totes

Monday, December 27, 2021

7:00 AM............................ .............Early Parking

3:00 PM............................ .............Regular Parking

12:00PM - 8:00 PM........................ Sign-In / Pit Passes

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM....................... Parking Begins and Sign In

12:00 PM............................ ...........Drivers Meeting Turn 3 & 4 Grandstands

1:00 PM............................ .............Practice Begins

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

10:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Thursday, December 30, 2021

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

10:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Friday, December 31, 2021

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

10:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Saturday, January 1, 2022

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

11:00 AM............................ ............Racing

5:00 PM............................ ..............Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ's & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $20

Pit Pass $40

Trade Show: All variety of racing products, apparel, and more are available. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Tulsa Shootout office at 918-838-3777.

Tulsa Shootout Online: All official news regarding the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout online is posted at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Social Media outlets include Facebook/, Twitter, and Instragram. Anything posted to Social Media is considered unofficial.

Event Coverage: The Tulsa Shootout will be shown in its entirety on FloRacing.com.