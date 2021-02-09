HyperX Welcomes Professional Race Car Driver Sage Karam to the HyperX Heroes Family as a Brand Ambassador

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company , Inc ., today announced Sage Karam, professional IndyCar driver, as its latest brand ambassador. Under the new sponsorship Karam will use HyperX headsets while streaming and gaming. Karam has been go-kart racing since the age of four and has been involved in sim racing professionally since 2014. As the official gaming audio sponsor of Sage Karam, Karam is HyperX’s first IndyCar/iRacing related ambassador.

“I’m very excited and honored to be a part of the HyperX family. It’s surreal. I’ve been sim racing since 2007 and HyperX has always been my go-to for gaming equipment,” said Karam. “They make amazing, comfortable headsets that help take my sim racing and gaming experience to the next level."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Karam utilized his time away from the track to stay motivated and focused on his racing goals with virtual driving, spending countless hours competing in iRacing. Karam took the win for the first race of the six-race virtual season in the IndyCar iRacing challenge at Watkins Glen International on March 28, 2020 and finds gaming to be a good way to study race tracks and build his driving skills.

“HyperX strives to be the first in gaming, sports, and entertainment crossovers, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome professional driver Sage Karam to the HyperX family,” said Dustin Illingworth, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “We look forward to bringing Sage’s unique gaming story to life in the months ahead.”

Karam is part of the professional sim racing team Coanda Simsport. Being one of the top virtual drivers in IndyCar, Karam practices daily on his home sim racing setup and attributes a lot of his professional race car success to sim racing, learning the tracks through iRacing.

Aligning with HyperX’s goal of empowering all gamers to achieve their best, Karam brings a passion for promoting the use of gaming as part of a larger focus on mental well-being.

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Karam will receive the HyperX Hero’s treatment, including his own hero illustration inspired by his gaming persona. Karam will exclusively use HyperX headsets while gaming and streaming. He joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball player Gordon Hayward, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.