MAVTV Motorsports Network to be Exclusive Broadcast Home of 2021 Inaugural Winter Heat Series Featuring eNASCAR Heat Pro League Teams

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only linear television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, has announced it will serve as the exclusive broadcast home of the inaugural Winter Heat Series on NASCAR Heat 5, the official licensed video game of the world’s most popular stock car racing series. The Winter Heat Series will see eNASCAR Heat Pro League’s (eNHPL) top teams and drivers compete against a group of eNHPL hopefuls for their share of $47,000.

Hosted by Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM), publisher of NASCAR Heat 5, the four-event esports tournament will premiere on Sunday, February 7, at 9:30 p.m. ET, featuring action from the Movember 50 at Dover International Speedway. The remaining three races of the Winter Heat Series will air every Sunday on MAVTV at 9:30 p.m. ET, concluding with the Valentine’s Day 80 at Daytona International Speedway.

"The rise of esports racing continues to be incredibly impressive, with an extremely loyal and passionate audience,” said John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV. "In just two seasons of competition the eNASCAR Heat Pro League has emerged as a captivating extension of NASCAR’s overall racing efforts, with participation from many of the sport’s most recognizable race teams. NASCAR Heat 5 has been a driving force of this growing success and Motorsport Games has pioneered the way fans are able to engage with the competition. We are eager to bring the excitement of the inaugural Winter Heat Series to our viewers.”

A total of 48 drivers will compete via the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X for a total of $47,000 in prize money over the course of the tournament. The top three finishers from each console through the first three events will qualify for the finale. Open qualifiers were held prior to the Daytona finale to determine the final five starting positions in the Valentine’s 80. The Winter Heat Series finale will see 14 drivers battle it out in a race on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with $20,000 on the line. The winners will take home $4,000 and the title of Winter Heat Series champion.

"The Winter Heat Series gives NASCAR Heat 5 players the opportunity to showcase their skills against the very best eNASCAR Heat Pro League drivers, while also competing for their share of a $47,000 prize pool. It’s an exciting series,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. "This partnership with MAVTV gives the drivers and the series an even bigger platform thanks to its dedicated audience of motorsport enthusiasts. We hope the fans enjoy some great racing.”

