TireRack.com iRacing eSeries Shifts Schedule

With last week’s announcement of a revised start to the 2021 calendar for the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, Andersen Promotions today announced a schedule change for its pre-season eSeries. The TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires will now move to a February 3 start date for the weekly virtual series to more closely align with the start of the race season.

“Our original schedule tied in nicely with the lead up to our Spring Training in late February followed by St. Petersburg the following week,” noted Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “With the change to Spring Training now in late March/early April and the opening rounds taking place at Barber Motorsports Park, it was logical to move our eSeries to build excitement for our season-openers.”

The TireRack.com eSeries revised schedule will feature a mix of road, street circuit and oval double-header races to be held as follows:

February 3 Road America

February 10 The Raceway at Belle Isle Park

February 17 Iowa Speedway

February 24 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

March 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

March 10 WorldWide Technology Raceway (All-Star Invitational Event)

“The revised calendar will actually work out quite well as some drivers who wanted to participate had an extensive testing schedule already in place in a short time window which precluded their entry,” said Road to Indy Series Development Director Rob Howden. “It will also open the door to some junior formula drivers with an eye on the Road to Indy that we invited who also had schedule conflicts. We’re also in the process of finalizing opportunities with a pair of karting organizations to offer their eSports event winners invitations to race in our eSeries. It’s all about further extending the Road to Indy development ladder.”

Competitors in the TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires will vie for cash prizes of over $3,500 – including a champion’s prize of $2,000 and one hour of sim time at every race on the 2021 schedule provided by SimMetric Driver Performance Labs, the Official Sim Partner of the Road to Indy – as well as special awards in each round such as the Sabelt Hard Charger Award, which provides a pair of Sabelt Hero racing gloves to the driver who gains the most positions.