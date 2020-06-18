eNASCAR Heat Pro League Makes its MAVTV Debut With New Race Highlight Show

|
Two back-to-back 90-minute broadcasts highlighting all of the excitement from the first two races of eNHPL Season 2 premiere on MAVTV Sunday, June 21st, at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. All of the 12 eNHPL rounds will enjoy 90-minute race highlight shows on MAVTV throughout June, July, and August, bringing some of the best esports racing to motorsports enthusiasts throughout the country. eNHPL specials on MAVTV will feature additional commentary and competitor interviews highlighting the best in-race moments.
Live coverage of eNHPL events will continue on eNASCAR.com and Motorsport.tv, where the broadcast team of YouTube personality Russell Cox, NASCAR reporter and former racecar driver Hannah Newhouse and journalist Adam Mackey will be calling the action.
“Video game entertainment, specifically esports gaming, has gained mass popularity over the years,” stated John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV. “Season 1 of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League was a huge success and we believe Season 2 will be just as popular, especially with the release of the new NASCAR Heat 5 video game coming later this year. Because of this, we’ve partnered with Motorsport Games to bring NASCAR fans of all ages the type of esports racing content they’ll be excited to watch.”