- Alan Ampudia, defending Baja 1000 winner
- Ronnie Anderson, LOORRS Pro Lite and Polaris RZR factory driver
- Greg Biffle, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series champion
- Cabot Bigham, US rallycross Supercar driver and Lites champion
- Ron Capps, NHRA Funny Car champion
- Andrew Carlson, COR Pro 4 and Pro 2 driver
- Mia Chapman, BITD UTV Production driver
- Conor Daly, NTT IndyCar Series driver
- Mitchell deJong, rallycross and short course champion and iRX World Champion
- Broc Dickerson, Class 1 driver
- Darren Hardesty, 3-time LOORRS Pro Buggy champion
- David Higgins, 10-time US stage rally champion
- Mikey Lawrence, Trophy Truck driver
- Corbin Leaverton, Polaris RZR factory driver
- Justin Lofton, 3-time Mint 400 winner
- Conner Martell, US rallycross Lites champion
- Tyler Menninga, “Grave Digger” monster truck driver
- Travis Pastrana, action sports icon and 5-time US stage rally champion
- Cameron Pedersen, eShort Course World Cup champion
- Travis PeCoy, US rallycross Supercar driver
- Christopher Polvoorde, Pro Lite champion
- Brandyn Proudfoot, eShort Course Triple Crown Pro 2 winner
- Seth Quintero, BITD UTV Production champion and Polaris RZR factory driver
- Chad Reed, 2-time Supercross champion
- Alexander Rossi, Indianapolis 500 champion
- Joe Sylvester, “Bad Habit” monster truck driver
- Mickey Thomas, LOORRS Pro Lite driver
- Ryan Vargas, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver
- Eliott Watson, LOORRS Pro Lite driver
- Corry Weller, two-time defending Turbo UTV champion
Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Triple Crown Pro 4 Open Coming This Saturday
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
