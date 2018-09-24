GMS Racing Statement - Cody Coughlin

"Due to unforeseen issues with additional sponsorship needed, Cody Coughlin will no longer drive the No. 2 Chevrolet for GMS Racing. We are grateful for the relationship we made with Cody and the Coughlin family. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. Spencer (Gallagher) will fulfill the No. 2 GMS entry at Talladega, and we will announce who will be driving the remainder of the year at a later date." - Mike Beam President of GMS Racing
24 Sep 2018 Steven B. Wilson
