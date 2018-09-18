Misfortune For Young's Motorsports In Las Vegas

TIRE ISSUES, PIT ROAD PENALTIES AND LATE RACE WRECK DERAILS HILL’S RUN AT VEGAS





STAGE 1 RECAP: Started Stage 1: P16

Finished Stage 1: P24 Hill started the 134-lap World of Wingate 200 from the outside of Row 8. There was only one caution in the opening stage, for Hill’s teammate blowing a tire on lap four, and Hill went on to finish Stage 1 in 24th.



STAGE 2 RECAP: Started Stage 2: P25

Finished Stage 2: P14 Crew chief Chad Kendrick called Hill to pit road on lap 33 for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help aid tight conditions on the Young’s Building Systems No. 02 that Hill reported at the end of Stage 1. On lap 37, he restarted from the 25th position and survived one caution on lap 45 and advanced 11 positions to finish Stage 2 in 14th.



STAGE 3 RECAP: Started Stage 3: P14

Finished Stage 3: P23 The pilot of the No. 02 Chevrolet came to pit road on lap 63 for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and restarted the final stage from 14th. On lap 82, Hill reported he had a tire going down, luckily the caution was displayed the following lap and Hill came to pit road on lap 84 for four tires and fuel. He returned two laps later for some adjustments and to check the right side of the Young’s Building Systems No. 02 where the tire went down. Unfortunately, the team was hit with a pit road penalty for a crew member going over the wall too soon and he restarted from the tail end of the longest line. On lap 89, Hill restarted in 25th and climbed to 17th with 40 laps remaining. During a flurry of cautions in the closing laps, Hill returned to pit road for more adjustments to the No. 02 Chevrolet and restarted 13th on the green-white-checkered restart. The caution was displayed again. Hill came to pit road for a new right front tire and restarted 21st for the second overtime restart. Unfortunately, he was involved in a multi-truck accident on the front stretch during the restart, relegating him to a 23rd-place finish. Austin Hill made his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Friday night. After two practice sessions, the Winton, Ga., native qualified 16th. Throughout the 134-lap World of Westgate 200, Hill overcame tire issues and a pit road penalty, but he was ultimately involved in a multi-truck accident on the second overtime restart that ended his night and resulted in a 23rd-place finish.STAGE 1 RECAP:Hill started the 134-lap World of Wingate 200 from the outside of Row 8. There was only one caution in the opening stage, for Hill’s teammate blowing a tire on lap four, and Hill went on to finish Stage 1 in 24th.STAGE 2 RECAP:Crew chief Chad Kendrick called Hill to pit road on lap 33 for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help aid tight conditions on the Young’s Building Systems No. 02 that Hill reported at the end of Stage 1. On lap 37, he restarted from the 25th position and survived one caution on lap 45 and advanced 11 positions to finish Stage 2 in 14th.STAGE 3 RECAP:The pilot of the No. 02 Chevrolet came to pit road on lap 63 for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and restarted the final stage from 14th. On lap 82, Hill reported he had a tire going down, luckily the caution was displayed the following lap and Hill came to pit road on lap 84 for four tires and fuel. He returned two laps later for some adjustments and to check the right side of the Young’s Building Systems No. 02 where the tire went down. Unfortunately, the team was hit with a pit road penalty for a crew member going over the wall too soon and he restarted from the tail end of the longest line. On lap 89, Hill restarted in 25th and climbed to 17th with 40 laps remaining. During a flurry of cautions in the closing laps, Hill returned to pit road for more adjustments to the No. 02 Chevrolet and restarted 13th on the green-white-checkered restart. The caution was displayed again. Hill came to pit road for a new right front tire and restarted 21st for the second overtime restart. Unfortunately, he was involved in a multi-truck accident on the front stretch during the restart, relegating him to a 23rd-place finish.