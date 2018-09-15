ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

Las Vegas Race Information:
Started: 3rd
Stage 1: 7th
Stage 2: 1st
Finished: 1st
Laps: 144 / 144
Laps Led: 40
Status: Running
Driver Points: 6th
Owner Points: 6th
Playoff Position: 2nd
GRANT ENFINGER NABS SECOND CAREER NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WIN AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
"It was an unbelievable day. We've put together individual performances that could've won a race throughout the year - probably had a handful of could have, would have, should haves, and this was the first time we put the whole package together. We had speed in the truck. We won the race, which is the most important part, but we had the best truck here. That's a testament to ThorSport Racing, a testament to Ford Performance. We just had a heck of a truck. Even when we ended up off-sequence, I wasn't really worried because our Champion Ford Performance / Curb Records Ford F-150 was so good."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 18
Laps Completed: 2,669 / 2,678
Laps Led: 106
Wins: 1 (Las Vegas)
Poles: 1 (Gateway)
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 13
Average start: 7.6
Average finish: 8.3
Las Vegas Race Information:
Started: 18th
Stage 1: 10th
Stage 2: 7th
Finished: 4th
Laps: 144 / 144
Laps Led: 4
Status: Running
Driver Points: 7th
Owner Points: 7th
Playoff Position: 7th
BEN RHODES BATTLES TO FOURTH IN CHAOTIC WORLD OF WESTGATE 200 AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
"It seemed like it was chaos when they dropped the green flag. We had a very fast Carolina Nut Co. Ford F-150 - we just needed clean air to showcase that. The guys on pit road did an amazing job to get me to the front. Once that happened, we were able to lead some laps. I'm very proud of their effort. Unfortunately, it came down to restarts at the end of the race. The restarts are what dictated where we were going to finish. If you had the lane that had the momentum, then you were going to pass cars and potentially get the lead. If you were unfortunate enough to get stuck behind someone, like Johnny Sauter, who seemed to miss every restart in the world and choked away the win, you were at a loss of positions and had to make do with what you had at that point. All in all, it was a very solid performance for us considering we started in the back. I just wish we were able to get more stage points to help our playoff efforts. We're off to Talladega, and it's going to be all about luck getting into the Round of 6."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 18
Laps Completed: 2,659 / 2,678
Laps Led: 228
Wins: 1 (Kentucky)
Poles: 3 (Martinsville, Eldora, Canada)
Top-five Finishes: 6
Top-10 Finishes: 10
Average start: 9.3
Average finish: 10.2
Las Vegas Race Information:
Started: 29th
Stage 1: 8th
Stage 2: 2nd
Finished: 5th
Laps: 144 / 144
Laps Led: 4
Status: Running
Driver Points: 5th
Owner Points: 10th
Playoff Position: 6th
MATT CRAFTON EARNS SEVENTH TOP-FIVE OF 2018 AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
"We had such a good run at the end. I was pushing the 21 [Sauter], and we weren't doing really good. I had an idea - the 16 [Moffitt] was running out of gas, and when he ran out of gas, I was locked on the 21's bumper. I was going to pull out of line at that point to see if I could go by the 21 and about that time, the 16 was there. I had to check up a little bit and lost momentum. Overall, it was a solid finish for us after having to start at the back."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 18
Laps Completed: 2,511 / 2,678
Laps Led: 57
Wins: 0
Poles: 0
Top-five Finishes: 7
Top-10 Finishes: 11
Average start: 10.2
Average finish: 10.7
Las Vegas Race Information:
Started: 13th
Stage 1 Finish: 15th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finished: 6th
Laps: 144 / 144
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 9th
Owner Points: 13th
MYATT SNIDER EARNS SIXTH TOP-10 OF 2018 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SEASON AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
"We were just chasing the truck's handling all night - the track was slick. The Century Container Ford F-150 team never gave up and we kept digging on the truck. It was really trying to fight us, but we never stopped trying to fix it. I'm really proud of the whole team, and everyone for getting this thing fixed up and fast enough to get us back towards the front. We were able to make some good moves after the last few restarts while everyone else was fighting with each other. Again, I'm proud of this whole team - this is what a championship team does and bodes well for 2019. Heading to Talladega next, I feel we ran really well at Daytona earlier this season. I finished third at Talladega last year, and I think, honestly, we will have a pretty good package. ThorSport Racing as a whole was good at Daytona. I'm excited for it."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 18
Laps Completed: 2,530 / 2,678
Laps Led: 13
Wins: 0
Poles: 0
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 6
Average start: 14.9
Average finish: 15.0
