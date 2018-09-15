Moffitt Comes Close to Victory in Vegas

Brett Moffitt’s late charge to the lead at Las Vegas Motor Speedway resulted in an 11th-place finish after fuel issues derailed his bid for victory on the final Overtime restart. The 11th-place result keeps Moffitt above the cut line in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Playoff standings with an 18-point cushion.

Moffitt turned in a solid qualifying effort on Friday afternoon by posting the ninth-fastest lap in single-truck qualifying. From the drop of the green flag, Moffitt combated an ill-handling balance with his Osaka Toyota, TZ Toyota Tundra. Early in Stage 1, Moffitt reported his Tundra was “plowing on exit” of both corners and lacked front grip over the bumps. The handling prohibited a march to the front and kept Moffitt in 13th at the end of Stage 1 on lap 30. Crew chief Scott Zipadelli made sizable adjustments during the caution, including a left rear spring rubber and wedge to go along with four tires and fuel.

Moffitt’s balance improved, but handling issues still persisted in Stage 2. He told the TZ, Osaka Toyota team that the balance had improved by “30-50% max” and began to make progress towards the front of the field. Moffitt rejoined the top-10 by lap 54 and collected a point at the end of Stage 2 on lap 60 by running 10th. A lightning-fast, four-tire stop with air pressure adjustments by the HRE team gained Moffitt several positions and restart seventh on lap 68. A wild restart shuffled Moffitt back to 16th, but he immediately clawed his way back to the top 10 on lap 90.