GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Recap

Notes:

- Friday night’s third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a NCWTS track-best finish for Haley in three races at the 1.5-mile oval.

- Haley once again extended his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes to nine after this weekend. His streak began back in June with his win at Gateway Motorsports Park. Haley now also has seven top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes so far in the 2018 NCWTS season.

- Haley remains fourth in the 2018 NCWTS driver point standings but is still locked in to the Round of Six of the NCWTS NASACR Playoffs after his win at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Quote:

“We had a really good No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevy this weekend, even from as soon as we unloaded, I knew we were going to have a good race. We just were a bit off on qualifying from where we would have liked to be, and even at the start of the race we struggled to get the handling of the truck where it needed to be. The longer the race went, the more the handling would finally start to come around. It wasn't until the closing laps and multiple cautions, that allowed me to really be able to use the restarts to my advantage and get up within striking distance of the leaders. While it would have been nice to get another win, it was a good overall night for us and I really feel like we have momentum on our side heading to Talladega."