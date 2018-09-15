Mechanical Issues End Jones' Night Early in Las Vegas

Brandon Jones made his fifth and final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the season for KBM Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was hoping to end his night in Victory Lane with his No. 51 Delta® Faucet/Menards Tundra, but instead was parked in the garage before the race ended with a 26th-place finish.

Stage One Recap:

Jones started seventh and was up to third after the first caution of the race on lap five.

He was fifth when the first 30-lap stage ended.

His KBM team brought him to pit road on lap 33 for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to help the handling.

Stage Two Recap:

Jones was sixth to start the second stage.

With 10 laps to go in the stage he was fifth, but lost some track position to finish ninth in Stage Two.

He came to pit road on lap 63 for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment.

Stage Three Recap:

He was 11 th to start the final 74-lap stage.

Racing was tight and Jones was shuffled back to 15 th , but a caution on lap 84 gave him the opportunity he needed to pit for right-side tires and a track bar adjustment to free up his Tundra.

He was sixth when the race resumed on lap 90 and was up to fifth 20 laps later.

While still in fifth, he radioed to the team that he felt like the engine was blowing up. Without wanting to do further damage, he came to pit road for the team to check under the hood. He was told his night was over, leaving him in 26th place.

KBM PR