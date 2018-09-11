Austin Wayne Self looks to roll the dice in Las Vegas

Feeling refreshed following a two-week break in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) competition, veteran Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) and his Niece Motorsports team return to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway hoping to roll the dice and earn their first top-10 finish of the season in Friday night’s World of Westgate 200.

For months, Self and his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions team have been on the verge of a breakthrough after collecting four top-15 finishes in the last seven races.

Most recently on the road course at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Self had muscled his way inside the top-10 after starting the race from the rear of the field, but was spun late in the race and had little time to recover.

The team settled for a 21st place finish, their first effort outside the top-20 since May.

Now returning to Las Vegas, Self hopes for redemption not only from Canada but their 16th place finish at the 1.5-mile speedway in March.

“It felt nice to have a break – but I’ve been itching to get back in the truck,” said Self. “We were really, really good at Canada and didn’t have the finish to show for it. Going back to Las Vegas this weekend, I think we can capitalize on the strength of our intermediate speed from the summer and bring home a top-10 finish.”

Self, 22, has three prior starts in Sin City, earning a personal-best earlier this year, after qualifying 19th. He hasn’t finished worse than 21st.

“The race in the spring was a lot of fun,” added Self. “It was chaotic because there was so much drafting which led to a lot of passing – but that made it entertaining for the fans. I really expect the same on Friday night. It’s going to be a little warmer this week than it was in March, but since the race is at night, I think you’ll still have much of the same scenarios.”

With six races remaining in his first full season with Niece Motorsports, Self wants to make his Statesville, N.C.-based team proud with consistency and strong finishes. The Austin, Texas native says his relationship with crew chief Arthur Haire has allowed the team to grow.

“Honestly, I think we are one of the more improved teams of the year,” explained Self. “Everyone has worked their guts out back at the shop and I think everyone has seen that hard work be rewarded with some solid finishes this year. We’re not where we want to be yet, but I think we’ve saved the best for last.”

After 17 races, Self sits 14th in the series’ standings. He carries an average finish of 17.0 entering Las Vegas.

Like last year, the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will also support Self in his 56th career start.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the 17th race of the year.

In 57 NCWTS races, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year has one top-five (second at Daytona 2017) and three top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his three years of competition.

For more on Austin Wayne Self, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For more on Niece Motorsports, please visit niecemotorsports.com.

The World of Westgate 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 18th of 23 races on the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., Sept. 13 from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m., while final practice is set for 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Sept. 14 beginning at 3:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FS1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

AWS PR