Jesse Little; JJL Motorsports prepared to roll the dice in Las Vegas debut

“I’m really excited to compete at Las Vegas,” said Little. “I’ve never been there, but I feel really good about the truck we are bringing, and we’ve worked hard to make our mile and a half program better since the beginning of the year.

“Hopefully, we can have a competitive finish on Friday night and carry that towards the end of the year.”

With the intent to compete at Las Vegas, Martinsville, Texas Motor Speedway and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway to complete their season, Little is optimistic his team can put themselves in a position to not only be in the spotlight but perhaps pull an upset and win a race.

“I think we can do it,” added Little. “My crew chief Matt (Noyce) works day and night to make our program better, my JJL Motorsports guys are hardcore racers who want to win just as bad.

Plus, we’ve been fortunate enough to have the support of Ford Performance this season and that relationship has helped us to be competitive.

“I think Las Vegas will give us an opportunity to put ourselves back on the map after our bad luck at Bristol and contend for another strong finish.”

Little and JJL Motorsports will also welcome the support of FASTSIGNS ® for Las Vegas.

To assist JJL in their Las Vegas debut, Little and Noyce will utilize chassis No. 003 – which they raced at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway earlier this year and essentially burst the team into the spotlight contending for the win in February before finishing eighth after a late-race restart.

To generate some connection with the fans, JJL Motorsports will offer two Truck Series garage passes for Friday night’s race. Stay tuned to the team’s social media channels to find out how you can win!

In addition to FASTSIGNS®, Little’s No. 97 Ford F-150 will have support from Ford Performance and Performance Friction Corporation (PFC) Brakes for his seventh start of 2018.