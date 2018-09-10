Austin Theriault Returns to NASCAR Action with On Point Motorsports

Officials from On Point Motorsports announced today that the 2017 ARCA Racing Series Champion, Austin Theriault, will pilot the team’s No. 30 Toyota Tundra in the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will mark the 12th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start for Theriault and his return to the series for the first time since the 2016 season.

“This opportunity to work with everyone at On Point Motorsports to help them build this new truck program from the ground up is both exciting and challenging,” said Theriault. “We have what we need to be successful and I know all of us are committed to giving it our best effort. I have history at Las Vegas and though the outcome was not the best moment of my career, my added experiences at 1.5-mile tracks since then will come in handy as we look to tackle the track.”

On Point Motorsports made its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut last month at Bristol with Scott Lagasse, Jr. and successfully qualified into the field before their night ended early. Led by veteran NASCAR crew chief Steven “Bones” Lane, the team sets it sights on its second start at Las Vegas and the addition of Austin to the driver’s seat.

“We are excited to have Austin drive our No. 30 Toyota Tundra in Las Vegas,” stated Steven Lane. “He has fit in very well with our group of guys and spent a good amount of time at the shop helping out. There has been a tremendous amount of work put forth here in the last few months in building On Point Motorsports and we look forward to our second race at Las Vegas.”

Theriault returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time since the 2015 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event which disastrously ended for the Maine native on lap 14 when his truck was clipped by a fellow competitor sending him hard into the outside wall. The result was a compression fracture of his lower back. He will be joined in his return with support from his long time sponsor Cross Insurance as they will be displayed on the rear quarter panels of the No. 30 Toyota Tundra.

“It has been 2016 since I have been behind the wheel of a truck,” added Austin. “I am especially looking forward to the Las Vegas race and changing that stat. I want to thank On Point Motorsports for this opportunity and Cross Insurance for their continued support of my racing career.”

The running of the Las Vegas 350 will be Friday September 14th and can be seen LIVE on FoxSports1 at 9:00 pm ET and heard nationwide on MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90.

On Point Motorsports PR