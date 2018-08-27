GMS Racing NCWTS Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Recap

27 Aug 2018
Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet
 

START: 8th

FINISH: 1st

POINTS: 4th

Notes:

- Haley's win Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) is his first at the road course as well as his second career NCWTS win.

- Haley extends his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes to eight after his win this weekend, a streak dating back to his last win at Gateway Motorsports Park in June. He now has 13 top-10 finishes in the 2018 NCWTS season, as well as six top-five finishes. 

-Taking the win in the first race of the Round of 8, Haley automatically locked himself into the next round of the 2018 NCWTS Playoffs. He also accumulated five additional Playoff points and moved into fourth in the NCWTS driver point standings.

 

Quote:

"This is amazing. I knew that going in there that those guys probably would make a decision that wasn't the smartest in the last corner. We had a really fast Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet all day though to put me in that position. I saw it coming and I knew we were in the catbird seat. I have to give it to everyone at GMS Racing, Drew Braun Racing, Michael Self, God, my family and everyone apart of this deal. It's amazing. This is one that I've been chasing for a long time. I've ran a lot of road courses and never gotten there. This win means more than Gateway and it proves that we're the dark horse going into the Round of 6."
 

Timothy Peters, No. 25 Allegiant Chevrolet
 

START: 5th

FINISH: 4th

OWNER PTS: 12th

Notes:

- Peters’ fourth-place finish in the Allegiant Chevrolet was his best result in five starts at CTMP.

- The No. 25 truck is now 12th in the NCWTS owner point standings after 17 races.

 

Quote:

"I can't think everyone at GMS enough for giving me the opportunity to come out and run this race. Jerry and the team put together a great Allegiant Chevrolet and I had a lot of fun getting back out here with these guys. I made a mistake there at the end and cost us a better finish, but overall it was a good day. I'm thankful for how things turned out and hope to get another shot with these guys."
 

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet
 

START: 6th

FINISH: 6th

POINTS: 1st

Notes:

- Sauter's sixth-place finish is his 14th top-10 of 2018 and ties his previous best finish at the road course, earned in 2017.

- The Necedah, Wis., native continues to lead the NCWTS point standings by six points over Brett Moffitt.

 

Quote:

"Overall it was a decent day for the 21 team. I thought we were going to come out with a top-five, but I couldn't tell exactly what was going on in front of me coming up the hill at the end and was just trying to stay out of trouble. I feel like we gave up a few spots coming to the checkered, but we made it through this first race. To me this is the bigger wild card race of this first round of The Playoffs, so to come out with a top-10 and still have the points lead, I feel like we're doing what we need to do."
 

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet
 

START: 12th

FINISH: 15th

POINTS: 11th

Notes:

- Coughlin’s 12th-place qualifying effort and 15th-place finish are both track-best stats for the driver of the No. 2 at CTMP.

- With his top-15 finish at CTMP, Coughlin improves to 11th in NCWTS driver point standings.

 

Quote:

"What a fun day. It was great having a good clean race. Running up front was exciting also. Doug (Randolph) and the whole 2 team did a great job. I had some radio problems during the last few laps of the race that cost us some spots, but overall it was a really solid day."

GMS Racing PR

Steven B. Wilson

