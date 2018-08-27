GMS Racing NCWTS Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Recap

Notes:

- Haley's win Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) is his first at the road course as well as his second career NCWTS win.

- Haley extends his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes to eight after his win this weekend, a streak dating back to his last win at Gateway Motorsports Park in June. He now has 13 top-10 finishes in the 2018 NCWTS season, as well as six top-five finishes.

-Taking the win in the first race of the Round of 8, Haley automatically locked himself into the next round of the 2018 NCWTS Playoffs. He also accumulated five additional Playoff points and moved into fourth in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

"This is amazing. I knew that going in there that those guys probably would make a decision that wasn't the smartest in the last corner. We had a really fast Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet all day though to put me in that position. I saw it coming and I knew we were in the catbird seat. I have to give it to everyone at GMS Racing, Drew Braun Racing, Michael Self, God, my family and everyone apart of this deal. It's amazing. This is one that I've been chasing for a long time. I've ran a lot of road courses and never gotten there. This win means more than Gateway and it proves that we're the dark horse going into the Round of 6."