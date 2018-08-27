Burton Scored 13th in Wild Finish at CTMP

Harrison Burton made his first road course start Sunday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). His goal going into the race was to minimize mistakes and maximize track position since that is what it takes for a solid finish on a road course. Burton stuck to the plan, but a wild final-lap spin left him with a 13th-place finish.

Stage One Recap:

Burton started his No. 51 Hunt Brothers Pizza/FIELDS Tundra 14 th after qualifying on rain tires on a damp track Saturday evening.

He held his own and gained experience with each lap and finished the first 20-lap stage in 11 th place.

Burton pitted for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment.

Stage Two Recap:

Since some trucks had short pitted before the stage break, Burton was 14 th when the race resumed on lap 25.

He cracked the top 10 on lap 36, and on the next lap his crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., called him to pit road for fresh tires and fuel to help gain more track position after the stage break.

Burton was 17th when Stage Two ended on lap 40.

Stage Three Recap:

Having stayed out, Burton was up to seventh to start the final stage on lap 49.

A tough restart after another caution dropped him back to 13 th , but he never gave up.

He was 12 th with eight laps to go, but a caution on lap 60 set the stage for a two-lap shootout to finish the race.

Burton remained 12th with one lap to go, but coming through the final turn the leaders spun in front of the field which created a chain-reaction accident. Burton was hit from behind and spun coming to the finish line, but he hit the gas when his Tundra was pointed straight and finished 13th.

KBM PR