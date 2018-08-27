ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Canada Race Information:

Started: 1st

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 16th

Finished: 14th

Laps: 65/65

Laps Led: 6

Status: Running

Driver Points: 7th

Owner Points: 6th

Playoff Position: 7th

LATE-RACE SPIN FORCES BEN RHODES TO SETTLE 14TH AT CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK

"We started off strong, leading for a few laps of the race. Noah Gragson was charging really hard at us, so I let him go - held on to it and actually put up a fight back towards him. He just had more straightaway speed than us. He got down the straights just a little bit faster than us. We'll go back to the shop and figure out what we can do there to pick up some more speed and to be able to compete a little more with these guys. Overall, we had a very strong truck. It's unfortunate there on the last lap, we got rear-ended by Sauter and knocked us around. We were able to salvage a 14th-place finish for the day."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 17

Laps Completed: 2,515 of 2,534

Laps Led: 224

Wins: 1 (Kentucky)

Poles: 3 (Martinsville, Eldora, Canada)

Top-five Finishes: 5

Top-10 Finishes: 9

Average Start: 8.8