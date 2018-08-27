ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Canada Race Information:
Started: 4th
Stage 1: 5th
Stage 2: 5th
Finished: 5th
Laps: 65/65
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 5th
Owner Points: 11th
Playoff Position: 5th
MATT CRAFTON WITHSTANDS WILD FINISH FOR 10TH TOP-10 FINISH OF 2018 SEASON
"We were just a little tight all day long. Junior [Joiner] and the guys kept working on it to free it up. We got better, but we still need just a little bit more. The 18 truck was really, really good all day, but I felt like we could've run with him if we kept freeing it up. All in all, not a terrible day. We got a lot of stage points - that's all that matters, I guess. I think we're going to have a really good truck when we go to Las Vegas. I'm really looking forward to it. Then, Talladega will be the crap shoot, to be totally honest. We'll hopefully get to go to Vegas and win us one."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 17
Laps Completed: 2,367 of 2,534
Laps Led: 53
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 6
Top-10 Finishes: 10
Average Start: 9.1
Average Finish: 11.1
Started: 1st
Stage 1: 2nd
Stage 2: 16th
Finished: 14th
Laps: 65/65
Laps Led: 6
Status: Running
Driver Points: 7th
Owner Points: 6th
Playoff Position: 7th
LATE-RACE SPIN FORCES BEN RHODES TO SETTLE 14TH AT CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK
"We started off strong, leading for a few laps of the race. Noah Gragson was charging really hard at us, so I let him go - held on to it and actually put up a fight back towards him. He just had more straightaway speed than us. He got down the straights just a little bit faster than us. We'll go back to the shop and figure out what we can do there to pick up some more speed and to be able to compete a little more with these guys. Overall, we had a very strong truck. It's unfortunate there on the last lap, we got rear-ended by Sauter and knocked us around. We were able to salvage a 14th-place finish for the day."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 17
Laps Completed: 2,515 of 2,534
Laps Led: 224
Wins: 1 (Kentucky)
Poles: 3 (Martinsville, Eldora, Canada)
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 9
Average Start: 8.8
Average Finish: 10.6
Started: 11th
Stage 1: 9th
Stage 2: 9th
Finished: 17th
Laps: 65/65
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 8th
Owner Points: 8th
Playoff Position: 8th
GRANT ENFINGER FACES TOUGH END TO STRONG RUN AT CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK
"Not quite the finish we deserved today, but our ThorSport Racing Champion Power Equipment Ford team did a great job in giving us a good truck. Things got crazy at the end and unfortunately, we came out on that bad end of it. We will rebound and be ready for Vegas. Thank you to Ford Performance for all of their help in getting us up to speed on the road course."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 17
Laps Completed: 2,525 of 2,534
Laps Led: 66
Wins: 0
Poles: 1 (Gateway)
Top-five Finishes: 4
Top-10 Finishes: 12
Average Start: 7.9
Average Finish: 8.8
Started: 3rd
Stage 1 Finish: 12th
Stage 2 Finish: 10th
Finished: 19th
Laps: 65/65
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 9th
Owner Points: 13th
MYATT SNIDER DRIVES THROUGH TOUGH DAY AT CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK
"It was a wild race in Canada today. I had a lot of fun today driving around the road course this weekend, but we just didn't have the best race. The team did their best to adjust on the truck all day. I'm really proud of my guys for trying to get this truck under me. We're going to Vegas next - one of our strongest tracks. We had a good run there earlier this year, so I'm looking forward to that. Overall, we had a fun time at the road course, we just need to aim differently next year."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 17
Laps Completed: 2,386 of 2,534
Laps Led: 13
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 5
Average Start: 15.1
Average Finish: 15.5
