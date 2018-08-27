Victory Eludes Gilliland After Late-Race Contact at CTMP

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) went north of the border to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for the series' only road course race of the season. With experience at this track from racing there in last year's NCWTS race, Todd Gilliland had his sights set on driving his No. 4 Frontline Enterprises Tundra to Victory Lane - and nearly made it there. He led 11 laps and was leading on the final lap of the overtime race when contact with his KBM teammate, Noah Gragson, dropped both drivers through the field leaving Gilliland with an 11th-place finish.

Stage One Recap:

Gilliland started 15 th after qualifying on rain tires on a damp track Saturday evening. He didn't stay there for long since he was up to 10 th within four laps.

He was sixth before he pitted on lap 37, a few laps short of the stage break to help gain track position.

After taking four tires and fuel, he was 16th when Stage One ended on lap 40.

Stage Two Recap:

By staying out he restarted second on lap 25, but fell back to fifth after overdriving into one of the turns.

Gilliland worked his way back up to third until short pitting again on lap 38. He took four tires and fuel, and was 15th when Stage Two ended on lap 40.

Stage Three Recap:

Gilliland restarted the final 24-lap stage fifth.

A great restart following a caution on lap 52 moved him up to second place.

With 11 laps to go, he took the lead from Johnny Sauter and pulled away from the field.

It looked as though Gilliland was going to win his first career NCWTS race, until a caution on lap 60 which cost him his sizeable lead.

The race came down to a two-lap shootout with his KBM teammate Noah Gragson in second place. On the final turn of the final lap, Gragson dove under Gilliland. The two made contact which caused both drivers to spin and lose track position. Instead of driving to Victory Lane, Gilliland crossed the finish line 11th.

