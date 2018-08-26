Justin Haley won Sunday's Chevorlet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in a thrilling last lap.

Haley emerged as winner after Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland collided in the final corner of the circuit.

"I'd go fight him right now but i can't," Todd Gilliland said following his contact with Noah Gragson.

Noah Gragson was met after the race by both Gilliland's father and Gilliland's crew chief after the race.

Gragson would take full responsibility for the incident.

"Just unfortunate, that was on me. Just trying to get a little too much trying to win." lNoah Gragson said.

Gragson would go on to finish 9th and Gilliland would finish 11th.

Pole sitter Ben Rhodes was contending with a top five finish on the last lap but spun out on Turn 5 and finished 14th.

For Justin Haley this is the second victory of his career and his first since Gateway earlier this season. Driver NO. 24 only led two laps in the 250 mile event, but guarantees his spot into the Round of 6.

Rounding out the top fiver were John Hunter Nemecheck in second, Brett Moffitt in third, Timothy Peters in fourth and Matt Crafton in fifth.

Sunday's race featured a total of eight lead changes among six competitors. Besides Justin Haley who led just two laps of the race, five other competitors led at least one lap. Those drivers included Timothy Peters, Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland and pole sitter Ben Rhodes.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have several weeks off before returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, September 14th on FS1 and MRN.

Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson

Race Winner: Justin Haley