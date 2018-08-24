GMS Racing Statement - Spencer Gallagher Injury

“From a preexisting shoulder injury, Spencer Gallagher will not be in the seat of the No. 25 this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park after reinjuring his shoulder during a Thursday workout session. Going to such a technical course, a driver requires full mobility. Gallagher will return to Las Vegas to work with his personal physical therapist. Timothy Peters will climb behind the wheel this weekend in Canada with further information regarding the No. 25 Chevrolet being released at a later date.” - Mike Beam President of GMS Racing