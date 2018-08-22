GMS Racing Statement - Dalton Sargeant

22 Aug 2018
Camping World Series News
14 times
GMS Racing Statement - Dalton Sargeant

“Due to a unfortunate circumstance with Sargeant Motorsports, Dalton Sargeant will no longer compete with GMS Racing full-time in the Truck Series for the remainder of the 2018 season. Until the issue is resolved, Spencer (Gallagher) will serve as the fill-in driver of the No. 25 Chevrolet entry beginning this weekend in Canada. We hope a solution can be agreed upon and to see Dalton back racing GMS equipment in the near future.” - Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Justin Fontaine set to embrace road course debut in Canada
back to top