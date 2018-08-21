Riding momentum, Austin Wayne Self returns to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

On the heels of another strong finish this past Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) and his Niece Motorsports team trek North of the Border this weekend, looking to continue their recent surge in performance, in Sunday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP).

With plenty of road racing skills, Self eyes his return to the 2.459-mile road course as the perfect venue to earn his first top-10 finish of the season aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado.

Riding the momentum of 11 top-20 finishes in the last 12 races, including back-to-back top-15 efforts, Self’s run at Bristol is propelling him to keep the team’s mojo going in the lone road course event of the year.

“Man, I’m feeling pretty good about the direction of our Niece Motorsports team,” said Self. “Throughout this summer stretch, we’ve only been getting stronger. Sure, we’ve had some bumps along the way, but we’ve been able to recover quickly and get back on track.

“Bristol was really good for us. We started at the rear after making an adjustment prior to the race, but the truck came to life and we just ran out of laps to be better than 13th. But, we’re going back to Canada and I can’t wait to get there and get down to business.”

Self, 22, will make his third start at the 10-turn track and looks to better his ninth-place effort from last August, driving under the AM Racing banner. In his Canada debut in 2016, Self finished 15th after starting 22nd.

“The more laps I get at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the better,” Self added. “It’s all about being comfortable and getting into a rhythm. I think Canadian Tire is a very technical track where it has some slow portions, but also has some areas of the track, where it’s very high speed.

“It produces great racing for the fans and the drivers, so it’s a win-win. I think it’s very reasonable to expect that we can duplicate or better our performance from last season on Sunday.

“Who knows, maybe if we play the strategy card right, we can get a top-five. That would be awesome.”

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 marks the first race of the Truck Series Playoffs, and although the No. 22 team is not part of the eight-man chase for the championship crown, Self says there’s plenty of opportunity for his team to make some noise over the final seven races of the year.

“I’m excited about the upcoming races,” added Self. “Canada, Las Vegas, Talladega, Martinsville, returning to my home state of Texas, it goes on an on. We should have very competitive trucks for the remainder of the season and even though we’re not a part of the Playoffs, I think it will allow us the opportunity to hit our stride when it counts.”

After 16 races, Self sits 14th in the series’ standings. He carries an average finish of 16.8 entering Canada.

Like last year, the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will also support Self in his 57th career start.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the 17th race of the year.

In 56 NCWTS races, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series rookie of the year has one top-five (second at Daytona 2017) and three top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his three years of competition.

