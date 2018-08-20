Smithley Finishes 16th At Bristol

Garrett Smithley raced through a long overtime period and brought the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet home 16th in Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



The race was scheduled for 300 laps, but a caution flag extended it by 10.



“It was a long night, and we worked through it,” Smithley said. “The car was good, and we were able to run with some of the faster teams. Overall, a pretty good night on a tough track.”



Smithley is 20th in Xfinity points.



Kyle Larson won the race in overtime.



The series moves on to Road America for an Aug. 25 race. Remaining in the regular season are visits to Darlington Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

JDM PR