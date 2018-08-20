Young's Motorsports Earns Top 15 Score Under The Lights at Thunder Valley

THORSON EARNS THIRD TOP-15 FINISH OF THE SEASON AT THE LAST GREAT COLOSSEUM



Tanner Thorson returned to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this past Thursday, this time making his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the half-mile. He was in the top-20 of both practice sessions and advanced to round two of qualifying, ultimately earning the 19th-starting position for the 200-lap UNOH 200, where he went on to earn his second-best result of the season with a 14th-place finish.



STAGE 1 RECAP:

Started Stage 1: P19

Finished Stage 1: P21

Thorson took the green flag for the UNOH 200 from the inside of row 10 and survived two cautions before the halfway point of the race and was running 18th. Thorson was fighting tight conditions on his Ohio Logistics/K&L Ready Mix No. 20 Chevrolet and rounded out the opening stage in 21st.



STAGE 2 RECAP:

Started Stage 2: P20

Finished Stage 2: P18

At the end of Stage 1, crew chief Andrew Abbott called Thorson to pit road for four tires, a full tank of fuel and a trackbar adjustment. He restarted Stage 2 from 20th. There was a quick caution on the restart, but after that, the stage went on caution free and Thorson ended up 18th, one lap down to the leaders.



STAGE 3 RECAP:

Started Stage 3: P21

Finished Stage 3: P14

At the end of Stage 2, Thorson was still reporting that his Ohio Logistics/K&L Ready Mix No. 20 was fighting tight conditions, preventing him from running the high-line at Bristol Motor Speedway and he came down pit road for four tires, fuel, a trackbar and wedge adjustment and pulled some tape off the grill. Thorson restarted the final stage from 21st one lap down to the leaders, fighting for the lucky dog position in hopes a caution would come out allowing him to get back on the lead lap. Unfortunately, the remainder of the UNOH 200 went caution free, but the Minden, Nev., native was able to gain several positions to finish 14th, his second-best career NCWTS finish.