ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Race Information:
Started: 2nd
Stage 1: 5th
Stage 2: 7th
Finished: 7th
Laps: 200/200
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 4th
Owner Points: 6th
Playoff Position: 4th
BEN RHODES BATTLES AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY, EARNING HIS NINTH TOP-10 OF 2018 AND READIES FOR THE PLAYOFFS
"It's a big contrast from last year - we got in on a tiebreaker, and now we're in the Playoffs. We've been in since our win at Kentucky Speedway. It feels good - our whole season has been up and down. We were further back in points than I think we really should have been - I honestly, think we should be further ahead in Playoff points than where we are. But, we're fourth in points, I'm happy about that. We're back to where I think we should be, and the slate has been wiped clean. I feel really good about it. I wish our day at Bristol went a little bit better, but all in all our FEI World Equestrian Games Ford F-150 is clean and there is a lot to be thankful for."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 16
Laps Completed: 2,450 of 2,469
Laps Led: 218
Wins: 1 (Kentucky)
Poles: 2 (Martinsville, Eldora)
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 9
Bristol Race Information:
Started: 18th
Stage 1: 12th
Stage 2: 11th
Finished: 8th
Laps: 200/200
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 8th
Owner Points: 11th
Playoff Position: 8th
MATT CRAFTON ROUNDS OUT THE 2018 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES PLAYOFF FIELD
"Tonight, we just didn't have track position. We worked our way up [after the start], lost a bunch of spots on pit road, then worked our way up and stabilized, and then started going to them there at the end. I know if we would've had track position, we could've run with the guys up front. There at the end, I was putting so much pressure on the No. 41, and we caught the No. 24 and that whole group - it got so dicey. I know I could've put myself in some bad spots right there, so I had to take what I could get."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 16
Laps Completed: 2,302 of 2,469
Laps Led: 53
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 9
Bristol Race Information:
Started: 5th
Stage 1: 3rd
Stage 2: 8th
Finished: 10th
Laps: 200/200
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 6th
Owner Points: 8th
Playoff Position: 6th
GRANT ENFINGER EARNS 12TH TOP-10 OF 2018 SEASON, AND FIRST CAREER NCTWS PLAYOFF APPEARANCE, AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY
"Overall, the whole day at Bristol was kind of up and down. There were times when we had really good speed, and there were times we were off. We ended up getting run over about half way through the race and we could never really recover after that. But overall, it was a solid effort by everyone. I'm proud of our year so far, proud of how far we've come since this time last year, and proud of our team getting us into the playoffs. That is something we can all be proud of, and to be proud of Thorsport Racing for getting three trucks in the playoffs. Thank you to Duke and Rhonda Thorson, Champion Power Equipment, Ford Performance, Curb Records, Protect the Harvest, and everybody that had gotten us to this point."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 16
Laps Completed: 2,460 of 2,469
Laps Led: 66
Wins: 0
Poles: 1 (Gateway)
Top-five Finishes: 4
Top-10 Finishes: 12
Bristol Race Information:
Started: 17th
Stage 1 Finish: 20th
Stage 2 Finish: 15th
Finished: 29th
Laps: 161/200
Laps Led: 0
Status: Power Steering
Driver Points: 9th
Owner Points: 12th
POWER STEERING PLAGUES MYATT SNIDER AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY
"We had a fast Carolina Nut Co. Ford F-150. Unfortunately, it just didn't pan out for us during the race. We didn't have the qualifying that I would have liked. We knew our truck would be fast, but it got mired in the 'hornet's nest.' We got caught up in somebody else's mess followed by a power steering pump failure, so a lot of problems unfortunately, but we know our team is stronger than this. We'll come back with a great effort for Canada next week."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 16
Laps Completed: 2,321 of 2,469
Laps Led: 13
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 5
Thorsport PR