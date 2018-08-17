ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Race Information:

Started: 2nd

Stage 1: 5th

Stage 2: 7th

Finished: 7th

Laps: 200/200

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 4th

Owner Points: 6th

Playoff Position: 4th

BEN RHODES BATTLES AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY, EARNING HIS NINTH TOP-10 OF 2018 AND READIES FOR THE PLAYOFFS

"It's a big contrast from last year - we got in on a tiebreaker, and now we're in the Playoffs. We've been in since our win at Kentucky Speedway. It feels good - our whole season has been up and down. We were further back in points than I think we really should have been - I honestly, think we should be further ahead in Playoff points than where we are. But, we're fourth in points, I'm happy about that. We're back to where I think we should be, and the slate has been wiped clean. I feel really good about it. I wish our day at Bristol went a little bit better, but all in all our FEI World Equestrian Games Ford F-150 is clean and there is a lot to be thankful for."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 16

Laps Completed: 2,450 of 2,469

Laps Led: 218

Wins: 1 (Kentucky)

Poles: 2 (Martinsville, Eldora)

Top-five Finishes: 5