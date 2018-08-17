GMS Racing NCWTS Bristol Recap

Notes:

-- Thursday night's victory is Sauter's first NCWTS win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

- Sauter’s fifth win of the season marks a new career-best season win total for the Necedah, Wis., native and also places him fifth on the all-time NCWTS wins list with 22 career truck wins in 237 starts.

- As regular season champion, Sauter earned an additional 15 Playoff Points to give him a 42-point advantage heading into next weekend’s NCWTS Playoffs opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Quote:

"Last week was the ultimate kick in the pants for me and I’ve been beating myself up pretty hard all week. I knew we had to come to Bristol and win this thing. I don’t think we ever got complacent with the wins we got earlier in the season, we just got off our game a little. I made some mistakes and I just knew I had to pull it together because these guys are doing a great job.

"I can’t think everyone at GMS enough, everyone at GMS Fabrication. We had them on the truck tonight which was really cool, got to take them to Victory Lane. We’ve got to just keep digging. Winning races is the ultimate and there’s nothing in the world that feels as good as this, especially at Bristol. A lot of things have to go right here to get a win. I’m a short track guy and to come and win here, at a place that is so historic and that I’ve raced at for so long, it’s just awesome."