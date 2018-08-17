Power Steering Failure Ends Bell's Shot at a Bristol Win

Christopher Bell returned to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to fill in for the ailing Harrison Burton Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway in the No. 51 Hunt Brothers Pizza Tundra. After claiming the pole and leading 31 laps, Bell had his sights set on taking Burton's truck to Victory Lane. While running third with 36 laps to go a power steering belt broke ending Bell's chance at the win.





Stage One Recap:

Bell won the pole to start on the front row. He led the first 31 laps until he was passed by John Hunter Nemechek on a restart.

The truck became loose and he finished the first 55-lap stage in fourth.

When the pits opened, Bell came in for four tires and a track bar adjustment.

Stage Two Recap:

Bell was fifth when the race resumed on lap 67.

He fell back a few positions throughout the stage, but finished the second 55-lap stage in fifth.

He pitted for four tires and a wedge adjustment to help the handling.

Stage Three Recap:

Bell was sixth when the final 90-lap stage began.

He worked his way up to third with 50 laps to go, but shortly after that radioed to the team he had lost power steering.

His KBM team was able to change the power steering belt and get Bell back on track, but not before he lost several laps which resulted in a 28th-place finish.

KBM PR