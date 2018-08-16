The first of the triple header weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to take the track were the Camping World Truck Series for 200 laps. As the race began, there was only one true story line, and that was the playoff scenario. This was the last opportunity for drivers and teams to clinch their spot into the playoffs. Going in, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton had complete control over their destinies as the last two in on points. Nobody could make the playoffs and pass these drivers without winning the race first. This proved to be a tall order for the bubble drivers, as Myatt Snider, the first driver out on points, found the wall at the end of stage two. Other bubble drivers Dalton Sargeant, Todd Gilliland, and Cody Coughlin had very underwhelming evenings, never quite making it to the front to put themselves in winning position. Up front, it was all John Hunter Nemechek, who led the majority of the laps all night long with Johnny Sauter and Friesen in toe. With under ten laps to go, a fuel pickup issue plagued the no. 8 Chevrolet of Nemechek, allowing the no. 21 of Sauter to pass to the inside and take the win in the UNOH 200. This is Sauter's sixth win of the season and in addition to this win and its perks, he adds an additional fifteen playoff points to his already large total for winning the regular season championship. He will lead the eight truckers heading to the NCWTS playoffs that start next week in Canada. Joining Sauter in the playoffs are Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Grant Enfinger, and Justin Haley. Be sure to tune into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs starting next weekend as the truckers take on the road course at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park to start the seven race run to the championship.