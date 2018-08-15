Bell to Drive at Bristol; Burton Withdraws Due to Illness

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today Christopher Bell will drive the No. 51 Hunt Brothers Pizza Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Thursday, August 16. Harrison Burton was scheduled to compete, but was forced to withdraw due to an illness.

Bell won the 2017 NCWTS championship with KBM. In his 53 starts in the Truck Series, he earned seven wins, 26 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes. This season he is competing full time in the XFINITY Series for Joe Gibbs Racing and has already accrued four wins in 2018 (and one in 2017).

"It will be great to get back in a Tundra with KBM at Bristol, but wish it was under better circumstances," Bell said. "I hope Harrison feels better soon and I'm hoping I can get the Hunt Brothers Pizza Tundra into Victory Lane on his behalf Thursday night."

"I have been driving since I was four-years-old and have never missed a race," Burton said. "I hate to let down my guys, but my doctors just don't believe I'm ready. Having to miss this race will give me even more motivation to come back even stronger in Canada next week."

Burton is still scheduled to drive the No. 51 Tundra in five more races for KBM this season, including next weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

KBM PR