Peters, Ricky Benton Racing heading back to track in NCWTS at Bristol

Veteran Timothy Peters and Ricky Benton Racing will be making their return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) with the BTS Tire and Wheel Distributors/Advance Auto Parts/Highland Construction and Restoration Ford F-150 for this week’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bristol will be Peters’ third attempt in the series for 2018. After a seventh-place finish at Martinsville in March, a washed-out qualifying session left Peters and the team on the outside looking in for the NCEL 200 at Charlotte in May.

“Charlotte was unfortunate for us and our partners at Black’s Tire, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and Highland Construction and all the guys on the team who worked so hard,” said Peters, the 2012 Bristol winner. “But we are coming back with a good truck and Bristol has been a good track for me and RBR historically. I think we have a good chance to get our Ford up front on Thursday.”

In addition to the 2012 win, Peters has five additional top-10 finishes at Bristol.

RBR will be taking the same truck Peters drove to the seventh-place finish at Martinsville to Bristol.

“We learned a lot in that race (Martinsville) about what Timothy likes in the truck and were able to get some of those things built into our set up for Bristol,” said crew chief Mike Hester, “Between Cup and trucks, this is the fifth time we have gone to the race track with Timothy this year and the communication keeps getting better. Hopefully we can unload fast and just spend our time getting the truck fine tuned.”

