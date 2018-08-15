Codie Rohrbaugh leaps ARCA team to prepare for Bristol Truck Series debut

Acquiring a truck from Hopkins chassis earlier this season, the team has been prepping their No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in-between their seven races of competition in ARCA. After a slow start to the season, the team has excelled with four top-10 finishes in the last five races, including a seventh-place run in their most recent outing at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last month.

“The thing that I’m most proud of – is that despite being a family-owned team – we’ve been fortunate enough and blessed to have the resources to bring fast and competitive cars to the race track.

“We could have made our Truck debut sooner –but we wanted to wait for that right opportunity – that right chance to make an impression. I think Bristol is it. I have experience there before in an K&N car and even though I’ve never raced in a truck, I’m hoping I’ll be able to get comfortable pretty quick and we can focus on qualifying and race runs.

“We don’t have any points – so we need to make the race on speed. Once we’re in the race, we’ll regroup and look to gain a bunch of knowledge and finish the race. If we can do that, the race will be successful.”

With at least one more ARCA Racing Series start on the agenda in October at Kansas Speedway, Rohrbaugh says his Mooresville, N.C.-based team is aiming to return to trucks for one of the three final races of the year at Texas, Phoenix or Homestead.