Codie Rohrbaugh leaps ARCA team to prepare for Bristol Truck Series debut

|
|
“We haven’t really decided which race we’re going to tackle, yet,” added Rohrbaugh. “We’ll see how Bristol goes and then make the decision that’s not only in the best interest of our team, but our partners too. For now, Bristol here we come.”
In 17 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh at Pocono Raceway (July 2018) after starting a career-best seventh in the same event. Overall, he has six top-10 finishes during three part-time seasons of competition.
Marketing partnership opportunities are available for the No. 7 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2018 ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons and beyond.
Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The UNOH 200 (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 16th of 23 races on the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., Aug. 16 from 9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m., while final practice is set for 11:05 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 4:10 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).
Codie Rohrbaugh PR